Supernote MantaA5 X2 (250 x 182 mm)
Write without distractions. Focus on what matters.
Supernote is a digital notebook built for those who think, write, sketch, and dream better by hand.
-
-
Supernote NomadA6 X2 (190 x 139 mm)
-
Discover our products & accessories
Supernote
Structure your mind, your way
Create custom notebooks, organize ideas with tags and folders, or navigate with links. Supernote adapts to how you think — from brainstorms to finished work.
Whichever you choose, you get the full Supernote experience
Both A5 X and A6 X share the same powerful features to help you stay focused and creative.
Your notes, everywhere
Supernote plays nice with your world. Sync your notes to the cloud, export to your devices, and access your ideas from anywhere — effortlessly.
Built to laaaaast
Built to last, thoughtfully engineered to accompany you through a lifetime of creativity, ideas, and inspiration.
Sketch Professionally
Sketch professionally with precision and fluidity, wherever inspiration strikes.
Sketch Professionally
Seamless Workflow
Testimonials
FAQ
-
What is the difference between the A5 X and A6 X models?
The main difference is size. The A5 X has a larger 10.3-inch screen, ideal for extensive note-taking, reading, and sketching with more space. The A6 X has a compact 7.8-inch screen, making it lighter, more portable, and perfect for everyday carry. Both models share the same writing experience, software features, and long battery life.
-
Is Supernote better suited for note-taking or reading?
Supernote is designed first and foremost for handwriting and note-taking, offering a natural pen-on-paper feel. However, it also supports comfortable reading with its E-Ink screen, making it versatile for both work and leisure.
-
Can I convert handwritten notes to text?
Yes. Supernote includes handwriting recognition that lets you convert your handwritten notes into editable text, making it easy to organize, search, and share your work.
-
Does Supernote support PDF annotation?
Yes. Supernote fully supports PDF annotation, allowing you to highlight, underline, and write directly on PDF documents. It’s ideal for studying, reviewing, or editing files by hand.
-
Fast and tracked delivery
Fast and tracked delivery to your door. Real-time tracking available 24/7 for complete peace of mind."
-
Easy returns within 14 days
Easy returns within 14 days, no questions asked. Quick refunds processed for your total satisfaction.
-
Refurbished products tested and guaranteed
Refurbished products rigorously tested and guaranteed. Premium quality at unbeatable prices, worry-free.