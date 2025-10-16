Close-up of hands holding a Supernote tablet
Supernote

Write without distractions. Focus on what matters.

Supernote is a digital notebook built for those who think, write, sketch, and dream better by hand.

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Supernote

Structure your mind, your way

Create custom notebooks, organize ideas with tags and folders, or navigate with links. Supernote adapts to how you think — from brainstorms to finished work.

Explore our features

Whichever you choose, you get the full Supernote experience

Both A5 X and A6 X share the same powerful features to help you stay focused and creative.

Work smarter with cloud & export
Speed and mobility have become essential for working efficiently. The office is no longer a fixed place, and a single device is no longer enough to manage your projects. Ideas, documents, and files...

Your notes, everywhere

Supernote plays nice with your world. Sync your notes to the cloud, export to your devices, and access your ideas from anywhere — effortlessly.

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Built to laaaaast

Built to last, thoughtfully engineered to accompany you through a lifetime of creativity, ideas, and inspiration.

Sketch Professionally

Sketch professionally with precision and fluidity, wherever inspiration strikes.

Sketch Professionally
  • pencil
    Pencil
  • ink
    Ink pen
  • marker
    Marker
  • spray
    Spray
  • layer
    Layer
  • marquee tool
    Marquee Tool
  • export psd
    Export to PSD
  • 16 level grey scale
    16-level Grey Scale 
Seamless  Workflow
  • supernote partner
    Supernote Partner
  • google drive
    Google Drive
  • one drive
    One Drive
  • dropbox
    Dropbox
  • outlook
    Outlook
  • gmail
    Gmail
  • word
    Word
  • google calendar
    Google Calendar
  • outlook calendar
    Outlook Calendar
  • to do
    To-Do

Testimonials

FAQ

All faqs
  • What is the difference between the A5 X and A6 X models?

    The main difference is size. The A5 X has a larger 10.3-inch screen, ideal for extensive note-taking, reading, and sketching with more space. The A6 X has a compact 7.8-inch screen, making it lighter, more portable, and perfect for everyday carry. Both models share the same writing experience, software features, and long battery life.

  • Is Supernote better suited for note-taking or reading?

    Supernote is designed first and foremost for handwriting and note-taking, offering a natural pen-on-paper feel. However, it also supports comfortable reading with its E-Ink screen, making it versatile for both work and leisure.

  • Can I convert handwritten notes to text?

    Yes. Supernote includes handwriting recognition that lets you convert your handwritten notes into editable text, making it easy to organize, search, and share your work.

  • Does Supernote support PDF annotation?

    Yes. Supernote fully supports PDF annotation, allowing you to highlight, underline, and write directly on PDF documents. It’s ideal for studying, reviewing, or editing files by hand.

  • Fast and tracked delivery

    Fast and tracked delivery to your door. Real-time tracking available 24/7 for complete peace of mind."

  • Easy returns within 14 days

    Easy returns within 14 days, no questions asked. Quick refunds processed for your total satisfaction.

  • Refurbished products tested and guaranteed

    Refurbished products rigorously tested and guaranteed. Premium quality at unbeatable prices, worry-free.

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